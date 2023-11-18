Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

