Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.87-3.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.80-55.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.78 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.87-$3.93 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

CSCO stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

