Citigroup Inc. Acquires 295,861 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850,925 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

