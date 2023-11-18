Citigroup Inc. Buys 472,432 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Alliant Energy worth $37,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.23 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.