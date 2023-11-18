Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $32,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,043.15 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $568.38 and a 52-week high of $1,046.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $906.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $845.33.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,268 shares of company stock worth $18,182,760 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

