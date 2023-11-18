Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $40,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000.

IWO opened at $223.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

