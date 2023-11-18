Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $40,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $28,847,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.2 %

SNA opened at $277.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.39. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $220.21 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

