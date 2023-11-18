Citigroup Inc. Sells 141,177 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Welltower worth $36,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

