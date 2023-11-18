Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,909 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Hologic worth $40,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.