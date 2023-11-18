Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,187 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $33,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

