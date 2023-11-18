CL King Initiates Coverage on Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

CL King started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 366,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $3,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

