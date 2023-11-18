Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the information technology service provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

