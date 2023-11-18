Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the information technology service provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.
Get Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cognizant Technology Solutions
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.