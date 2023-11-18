Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 60,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,961. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $188.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 20,029.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 116.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.