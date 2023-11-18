Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1498 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 2.4 %

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLPBY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.00.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

