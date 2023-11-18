Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVGI. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.04 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,869 shares of company stock worth $89,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 313,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,757 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,010,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,001,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Stories

