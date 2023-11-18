CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts Purchases 20,000 Shares

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 796,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,528.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $402.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Get CommScope alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,479,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CommScope by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 710,698 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.