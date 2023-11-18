Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Comstock has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
