Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Comstock has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LODE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comstock by 79.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 255,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Comstock by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 161,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

