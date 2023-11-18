Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBKM opened at $16.50 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
