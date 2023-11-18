Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.89.

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPA opened at $95.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 12.07%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copa will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

