Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

