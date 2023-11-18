Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP John Weldon Stephens Sells 12,500 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $116,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Weldon Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00.

Core & Main stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

