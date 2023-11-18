Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $11.00. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 103,680 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Corporación América Airports from $8.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 1,286,918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $4,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $2,779,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.
