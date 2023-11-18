Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 10,001 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,937,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $945,500.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $917,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $909,500.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coursera in the third quarter worth $346,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coursera by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coursera by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $554,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

