Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Shravan Goli Sells 36,240 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $699,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at $15,623,793.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $45,375.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $45,100.00.

Coursera Trading Down 1.7 %

Coursera stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 212.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,913 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $170,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 54.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Coursera by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

