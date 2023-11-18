Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 152,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CVLG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 59,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,161. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $534.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 142,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

