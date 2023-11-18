Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Increases Dividend to $1.52 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 1.5154 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $141.80 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 million, a P/E ratio of 181.85 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

