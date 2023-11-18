Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6814 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $74.28 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLVO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

