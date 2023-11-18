Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Daniel W. Fleming Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 674,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 2.04. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

