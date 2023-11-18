Critical Comparison: Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heidrick & Struggles International and Hays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hays 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Hays.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

91.9% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hays has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heidrick & Struggles International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Heidrick & Struggles International pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Hays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 5.44% 14.52% 6.06% Hays N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Hays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $1.08 billion 0.50 $79.49 million $2.71 10.02 Hays $9.13 billion 0.22 $166.60 million N/A N/A

Hays has higher revenue and earnings than Heidrick & Struggles International.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Hays on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. The company also offers on-demand services to provide clients with independent talent, including professionals with industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical project-based initiatives; and consulting services, including leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration, digital acceleration and innovation, diversity and inclusion advisory services, and culture shaping services. It provides its services to Fortune 1000 companies; Major U.S. and non-U.S. companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; private equity firms; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

