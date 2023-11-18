Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 431.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRT

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.