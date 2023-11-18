Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 431.53% and a net margin of 75.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.