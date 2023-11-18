Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Acumen Capital

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

CRWN stock opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.38. Crown Capital Partners has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.24. The company has a market cap of C$33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Capital Partners

In other news, insider Charles Lawrence Frischer acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 23,400 shares of company stock worth $170,676 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

