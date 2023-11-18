CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 43,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,293. The stock has a market cap of $200.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.88. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

