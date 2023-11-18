CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $44.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $5,280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

