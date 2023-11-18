Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cuentas Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CUEN opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Cuentas has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cuentas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cuentas stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.75% of Cuentas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

