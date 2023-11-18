Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) CEO John A. Riley III Buys 6,980 Shares

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Riley III acquired 6,980 shares of Cullman Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,684.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CULL opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Cullman Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

