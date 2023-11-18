Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Culp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.28. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,142.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

