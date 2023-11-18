CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Major Shareholder Andrew Africk Purchases 85,837 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 85,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $472,961.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 918,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,618.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Andrew Africk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Andrew Africk purchased 32,715 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. CVD Equipment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 million, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

