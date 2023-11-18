D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DHI opened at $128.07 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

