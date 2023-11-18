D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,923,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $234,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.05. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.26.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

