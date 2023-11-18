Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Update

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daihen Price Performance

DAIPF stock opened at C$32.31 on Friday. Daihen has a one year low of C$28.08 and a one year high of C$38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.31.

