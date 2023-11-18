Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VRSN stock opened at $210.12 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

