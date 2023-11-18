David D. O’toole Acquires 1,000 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CFO David D. O’toole bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AVITA Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $12.60 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 56.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 95.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical Company Profile
AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AVITA Medical
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.