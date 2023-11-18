David D. O’toole Acquires 1,000 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CFO David D. O’toole bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $12.60 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 56.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 95.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCEL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

