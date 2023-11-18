David Sedgwick Acquires 1,174 Shares of EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider David Sedgwick acquired 1,174 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$24.93 ($15.88) per share, with a total value of A$29,266.65 ($18,641.18).
David Sedgwick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 9th, David Sedgwick bought 358 shares of EQT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$27.16 ($17.30) per share, with a total value of A$9,722.92 ($6,192.94).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.89.
EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.
