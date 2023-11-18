Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 3,107 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 709,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,225.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -1.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,250,000 after acquiring an additional 769,230 shares during the period. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,724,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,065,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,544,000 after buying an additional 658,797 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,715,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 353,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

