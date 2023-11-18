DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.16

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on DCC from GBX 7,250 ($89.03) to GBX 6,520 ($80.07) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

