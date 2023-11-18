Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,414,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 3,678,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 525.3 days.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of DLVHF opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

