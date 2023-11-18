Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,414,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 3,678,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 525.3 days.
Delivery Hero Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of DLVHF opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $60.65.
About Delivery Hero
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Delivery Hero
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.