Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.41

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 2131376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

DML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.90 in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 price target on Denison Mines and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$3,472,000.00. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

