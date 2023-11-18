Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Deepa Prasad acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,806 shares in the company, valued at $54,991.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deepa Prasad purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,991.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 152.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSGN shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Design Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

DSGN opened at $2.22 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.