Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

In other news, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepa Prasad acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,991.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.